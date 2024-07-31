Two hurt in 5-car pileup after road rage ‘brake check' in Arlington

Arlington police are hoping to track down two drivers involved in a road rage incident Wednesday morning that led to a five-car pileup that hospitalized two people.

According to police, officers were called to a multi-vehicle crash along eastbound Interstate 20 between Cooper Street and Matlock Road at about 8:25 a.m., where a pickup truck rolled onto its side and an SUV overturned.

Witnesses to the crash told police that two drivers were driving down the highway and appeared to be in a "road rage incident."

The witnesses said one of the drivers attempted to "brake check" the other, which caused other drivers behind those two vehicles to suddenly swerve and attempt to stop to avoid a collision on the highway.

Police said five vehicles ended up crashing and that two people in those vehicles were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The two drivers involved in the road rage incident did not stop, and police said they had little to go on.

"Unfortunately, we do not have great descriptions of them at this time," police said of the drivers who left the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing; anyone with video or information about the crash is asked to call the Arlington Police Department's non-emergency line at 817-274-4444.

If you see a road rage incident in Arlington, please report it to the Arlington Police Department's Road Rage Hotline at 817-459-5389.