Arlington Police arrest man after reports of shots fired at a home

Arlington Police arrested a man after reports of shots fired at a home on Monday afternoon.

Police shared on social media they were working a critical incident in the 3600 block of Sandhurst Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a man dealing with "emotional distress" was inside the home with a gun, according to investigators.

Everyone at the home was outside when officers arrived and no injuries were reported according to police.

SWAT was called to the scene after officers attempted to communicate with the man.

The man eventually walked out of the home and was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Police had asked for the public to stay out of the area and for residents to shelter in place until further notice.