Watch: Opossum porch pirate snatches Southlake teen's birthday cookies

Let this be a reminder to you - don't leave deliveries at your door too long because porch pirates are usually watching, even the four-legged ones.

A box of Tiff's Treats cookies was recently delivered to a boy's house in Southlake to celebrate his 15th birthday.

The gift was delivered a little late into the evening, so it sat outside overnight. That's when this quick-moving marsupial made its move.

PORCH PIRATE THREAD 🧵! When you leave out deliveries for a while, you always risk the chance that a sneaky porch pirate might waltz up to your door and gank your stuff. Often, the thief is human (and we post pix of them here), but once in a while…



1/ pic.twitter.com/HChQ5iOM1x — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) January 31, 2024

Surveillance video shows the box of warm cookies next to a small bag and a blue birthday balloon on the family's doorstep.

The opossum scurried around the corner and headed right to the delivery.

Within seconds, it nabbed the box with its sharp teeth and made off with the sweet treats after a slight struggle.

The next day, the family woke up to a bag and balloon on their doormat and a mangled, empty box in their yard.

They weren't sure what happened until they checked their camera.