Fireworks weren't the only main attraction to celebrate the Fourth of July, on Thursday at Fireworks on the Fairway at PGA Frisco — drones took center stage.

Sky Elements, a Fort Worth-based drone company, put on a dazzling show using 300 independently programmed drones over Fields Ranch.

The show included drones morphing from the shape of the American flag, to the Texas flag, and a golfer swinging and hitting a golf ball.

Sky Elements earned a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent last month. The show airs on NBC 5.