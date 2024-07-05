Fireworks weren't the only main attraction to celebrate the Fourth of July, on Thursday at Fireworks on the Fairway at PGA Frisco — drones took center stage.
Sky Elements, a Fort Worth-based drone company, put on a dazzling show using 300 independently programmed drones over Fields Ranch.
The show included drones morphing from the shape of the American flag, to the Texas flag, and a golfer swinging and hitting a golf ball.
Sky Elements earned a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent last month. The show airs on NBC 5.
