Drone company that received AGT ‘Golden Buzzer' put on quite a show at PGA Frisco's July Fourth celebration

Sky Elements, a North Texas drone group, performed a massive drone show at the Fireworks on the Fairway at PGA Frisco

By Sophia Beausoleil

Fireworks weren't the only main attraction to celebrate the Fourth of July, on Thursday at Fireworks on the Fairway at PGA Frisco — drones took center stage.

Sky Elements, a Fort Worth-based drone company, put on a dazzling show using 300 independently programmed drones over Fields Ranch.

The show included drones morphing from the shape of the American flag, to the Texas flag, and a golfer swinging and hitting a golf ball.

Sky Elements earned a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent last month. The show airs on NBC 5.

