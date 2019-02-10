The driver later died at the hospital. (Published 2 hours ago)

One person is dead and two medics were sent to the hospital after a wreck Sunday morning.

According to Dallas Fire, at 3:15 a.m. Sunday, a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling southbound on N. Westmoreland Street at a high rate of speed and ran a red light, hitting the right passenger side of a Dallas Fire Rescue ambulance that was traveling westbound on W. Davis Street.

Both vehicles had heavy damage on the front end. Both medics who were inside the ambulance and the driver of the pickup were transported to local hospitals.

The driver of the pickup, identified as Luis Camrera, 28, later died from his injuries and the two medics are in stable condition at this time.

Train Leaves With Baby on Board; Dad Left on Platform