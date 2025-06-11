A Royse City woman is facing a new reality after losing her leg in a crash caused by a driver leading police on a chase.

The crash happened around 9:45 Friday night along FM-35 near Mercer Drive.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Dakota and Amanda Bell said they were out riding their motorcycles just a couple of miles from home.

“She was about 20, 30 feet ahead of me,” said Dakota Bell. “I was like, 'Are you going to stop anytime soon?' And she said, ‘Nope. I’m enjoying it.'”

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Dakota said the next thing he saw was a car coming into their lane.

“Everything just went into slow motion and the last thing I heard was, ‘I’m going to die’ before she hit the car,” he said.

According to Royse City Police, DPS was pursuing a driver.

The chase had just crossed into Royse City at the time of the crash.

Days later, along FM-35, there’s still debris and damage from where that driver collided with Amanda’s motorcycle.

Dakota said he watched as the driver narrowly missed him, rolling to a stop.

Amanda was conscious. But as an EMT, he knew her injuries were severe.

“She kept saying, ‘It hurts, it hurts. I need to move my leg. I need to roll over.’ And I said, ‘I can’t let you do that,'” he said.

Dakota applied a tourniquet that troopers on scene gave him. He held his breath as they waited for a helicopter to arrive.

“There was one point where he turned around and he kissed me through my helmet and told me that he loved me and I was going to be OK,” said Amanda Bell. “Later in the hospital, and we were talking, he told me that he did that because he didn’t want to be the last time he ever kissed me because he didn’t know if I was going to make it.”

Three surgeries later, Amanda said she’s just grateful to be back home.

Her right leg is amputated above the knee. She has rods and screws in her hand. But holding her barely scratched helmet, the Bells said the safety gear they always wear when riding saved her life. Because of it, Amanda can still be there for her three children.

“That was all I cared about,” she said.

The couple faces a long and uncertain road.

Loved ones started a fundraiser to help Dakota stay home with Amanda as she waits for a prosthetic and the therapy that will help her walk again.

One day, she even hopes to ride.

“I still want to do all the things. I’m not going to let this hold me back,” she said.

“We want to make sure the guy who did this to her doesn’t win. He’s not going to take our lives from us. We’re going to keep going same as we always have,” added Dakota.