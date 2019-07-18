Wesley Mathews, inset, over evidence and a photograph of his deceased daughter, Sherin Mathews.

The defense attorney for Wesley Mathews is expected to file a legal challenge on Friday after Mathews was sentenced to life in prison for his daughter’s death in 2017, NBC 5 has learned.

Mathews pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child the day his trial began in late June.

That left Dallas County jurors to decide the punishment for the adoptive father of Sherin Mathews. Mathews faced a punishment ranging from probation to life in prison.

Jurors unanimously decided on a life sentence for the October 2017 death of the 3-year-old girl.

Mathews admitted to disposing of his daughter’s body after he says she choked on milk in the family’s garage in Richardson.

The move to file an appeal or a motion for a new trial is standard, according to a source close to the case.