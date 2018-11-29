By 2020, DFW Airport will serve more than 75 million customers, Thursday, November 29, 2018.

On any given day tens of thousands of travelers pass through DFW International Airport, and this number is only expected to grow.

“Over the next two years we’re going to see the fastest growth at DFW Airport than we’ve seen in the last 15 years,” said Sean Donohue, the CEO of DFW Airport.

NBC 5 met with Donohue to discuss the future of the airport. He said by 2020, they will serve more than 75 million customers annually.

Donohue said they are already is talks to build the much discussed "Terminal F."

Hang Gliding Mishap Ends With Broken Wrist, Terrifying Video

Chris Gursky said he suffered a broken wrist that required surgery, but was able to walk away with his life. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018)

"We would never want to be in a position that if we didn’t have enough gates we became a constraint for the growth of the region … we just can’t allow that to happen," said Donohue.

The terminal would be located across from Terminal E and would ideally be built by 2025.

"There’s an environmental process, then you have to design it, build it,” he said.

Donohue said they are also planning to build two new taxiways within the next couple of years.

At the TSA checkpoint area, additional lanes are being added as well as sensors to measure wait times.

"By the end of this year, at about half of our checkpoints, customers will see signage that will give them real time information on how long the wait time is," he said.

Party Bomb at Gender Reveal Party Started 2017 Wildfire

A border agent started a massive wildfire in Arizona when a gender-reveal party bomb, packed with explosives, ignited the surrounding brush on fire. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018)

The airport has also started to roll out biometrics, putting facial recognition machines up at gates.

"Next year we plan on doing a pilot between DFW and London Heathrow Airport where customers’ entire journey would use biometrics for their check-in," Donohue said.

Around the airport, dynamic windows are being installed, which control the amount of heat and glare allowed inside.

"When it tints, it reduces the temperature in the gate rooms by 20 degrees ... making it far more comfortable for our customers,” he said.

By next spring, there will be 182 domestic nonstop flights out of DFW Airport and more international flights than ever.

"We believe there’s opportunities to further international growth, and we’re going to keep prioritizing that," he said.