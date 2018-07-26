Isiah Murray, left, and Demauri Jackson, right, have been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Miles Peters, of Arlington.

Two teenagers are behind bars, accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Miles Peters earlier this month in Grand Prairie.

Thursday afternoon, police said 18-year-old Isaiah Murray and 17-year-old Demauri Jackson had been arrested and charged with murder. Grand Prairie detectives apprehended Murray while the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force tracked down Jackson.

Police said officers were called to a shooting on the 2500 block of Interstate 20 just after midnight July 19. Peters, who lives in nearby Arlington, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to a hospital where he later died.

Security video from a nearby business showed a male running westbound on Sara Jane Parkway, away from the shooting, at about the same time as the report of gunshots.

Both Murray and Jackson are being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on $500,000 bond each. It's not clear if they've obtained an attorney.

"We are very grateful for the outstanding work done by our Major Crimes Detectives who worked tirelessly to identify and track down these suspects," said Mark Beseda, with the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Police said the investigation into the shooting ongoing and detectives continue to examine evidence connected with the case.

A reward had been offered for information in the case; it's not clear if the arrests are the result of a Crime Stopper tip.