Lawsuit Claims Dallas Co. Jail Discriminates Against Poor

Major changes could be in store for law enforcement in Dallas after a lawsuit was filled earlier this week. It claims that the county jail discriminates against the poor by holding them longer than the rich because they can't afford to pay bail. The suit was a long time coming and its consequences are unknown, says The Dallas Morning News City Editor Rudy Bush. (Published Tuesday, Jan 23, 2018)

