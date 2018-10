Children’s Health got a chance to experience the State Fair of Texas without having to leave the hospital campus.

Patients got to play carnival games, win prizes and enjoy fair-themed foods.

Kids and their parents even met Little Big Tex.

“Dozens of community volunteers and Children’s Health team members came together to put the event on, making sure every North Texas child gets the chance to experience the joy of the fair!“