The young women on a high school drill team in Frisco are using their passions for dance for something good.

The Independence High School Royals Drill/Dance team is teaching dance steps to children at the Boys and Girls Club of Collin County.

The high school girls want to give back to the community, and share with others the joy and happiness they find from dance.

Marina Cassidy is a senior and the captain of the team this year. Her mom Maria was proud tell us that her daughter leads the weekly outreach.

"They hope to inspire these energetic group of girls to become involve in dance when they go into high school," Cassidy said.

The lessons will go through the fall semester, and like last year, a holiday show at the end of year will let the kids show off their new dance skills.

The motto on the Royals’ website is, "Dancing with the feet is one thing, but dancing with the heart is another." Marina and teammates hope they are showing their heart by sharing what they love with others.