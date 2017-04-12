Resolved: Man Gets Refund For Out Of Network Bill

When John Pearson got bloodwork done at Texas Health Physicians Group in Arlington, they sent his bloodwork to an out-of-network lab, even though there was an in-network lab available. Those issues were sorted out until Pearson went back again, and his labs were sent to the out-of-network lab once again and he was billed for it. NBC 5 Responds to help Pearson get his money back. (Published 2 hours ago)

