Taymor McIntyre, aka Tay-K 47, is a 19-year-old rapper from Arlington convicted of murder when he was 16.

The teenage rapper known as "Tay-K 47" who was sentenced this week in Tarrant County to 55 years in prison for murder signed a $700,000 recording contract from behind bars and has spent most of it, according to testimony in a lawsuit.

The artist, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, already has paid more than $500,000 to his criminal defense lawyers and owes even more money in legal fees, according to a recording company executive’s deposition which was obtained by NBC DFW.

The executive, Joshua White of New York, owns 88 Classic Records.

White testified in a deposition on June 13 in the civil case filed by McIntyre's alleged victims and their families, who say they are entitled to any profits from his music.

McIntyre, 19, was convicted last week of robbery and murder in a 2016 home invasion in Mansfield in which 21-year-old Ethan Walker was shot and killed.

McIntyre, who was 16-years-old at the time, was freed on home confinement. But he cut off his ankle monitor and ran, allegedly committing another murder in San Antonio and a robbery in Arlington.

Also while on the lam, he recorded a music video called "The Race" in which he waved guns, sang about crime and avoiding capture, and posed in front of a real-life wanted poster of himself. The video has been viewed 173 million times on YouTube.

White said he was aware McIntyre was facing murder charges when he signed the contract in 2017 but didn’t believe he was guilty.

"I’m a God-fearing Catholic," White said. "And I don't want to support people that are – are murderers."

White said he manages McIntyre's trust fund, which was set up at Citibank in New York.

Only about $160,000 of the original $700,000 remains in the account, he said.

“Can you say how much of the $700,000 has been expended for criminal defense?” asked attorney Brian Butcher, who represents the victims and their families.

"The bulk of it," White said.

"More than half a million?" the lawyer asked.

"That’s probably around it," White answered.

McIntyre was represented by prominent Fort Worth defense lawyers Jeff Kearney and Reagan Wynn.

Kearney and Wynn did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

NBC DFW could not reach White.

In the deposition, he said he disagreed that the song "The Race" became popular because McIntyre was bragging about committing crimes and going on the run.

"I think the beat is exceptionally catchy," he said.