Dalton Edwards works with marijuana plants in a flowering room at Compassionate Cultivation, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Manchaca, Texas. The license fees to grow in Texas are the highest in the U.S. at nearly $500,000 and the program is rolling out with just seven participating doctors in a state of 27 million people. And like other states, access is limited to a small pool of patients. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, 61 percent of Texas respondents are favor of legalizing small amounts of marijuana for personal use.



The random telephone poll was conducted April 12 - 17 and included responses from more than 1,000 self-identified registered voters.



Drilling down into the data, Republicans opposed legalizing small amounts of pot 51 percent to 43 percent and voters over 65 opposed it 51 percent to 40 percent.



Quinnipiac said every other demographic based on party, gender, age, education and racial group supported it.



"Texans are not much different than voters in other parts of the country. They support almost 2-1 the idea of allowing small amounts of marijuana for personal use," said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac Poll.



Of the respondents, 31 percent identified as Republican, 24 percent were Democrat, 36 percent were Independent and 10 percent were Other.



What do you think? Share your opinion below.

