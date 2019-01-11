Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Arlington: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Arlington: Police

Arlington Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Friday night.

By Hannah Everman

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Arlington: Police
    NBC 5
    Arlington Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Friday night. (Fri. Jan 11, 2019)

    Police in Arlington are investigating after an officer was shot late Friday night, according to police.

    It happened around 10:00 p.m. near the intersection of W. Randoll Mill Rd. and N. Fielder Rd. 

    Police said an officer was shot and transported to a nearby hospital, but the officer's condition was not known.

    The suspect was also shot and is in unknown condition as well, according to police.

    It's unclear what the original call was that police were responding to in that area. 

    This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices