Arlington Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Friday night. (Fri. Jan 11, 2019)

Police in Arlington are investigating after an officer was shot late Friday night, according to police.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. near the intersection of W. Randoll Mill Rd. and N. Fielder Rd.

Police said an officer was shot and transported to a nearby hospital, but the officer's condition was not known.

The suspect was also shot and is in unknown condition as well, according to police.

It's unclear what the original call was that police were responding to in that area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.