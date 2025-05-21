Arlington

Students treated by EMS after unknown liquid thrown on bus, officials say

The Arlington Fire Department confirmed the liquid was not a hazardous substance.

By Lauren Harper

Arlington High School, October 2021.
NBC 5 News

Five Arlington High School students are OK after they were hit by an unknown liquid while riding the bus, officials say.

Arlington Independent School District said first responders were dispatched Monday morning after a student threw liquid at other students while on a bus traveling between campuses.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Four of the students hit were treated by EMS, and one refused treatment, before they returned to class, the district said.

Arlington police said the liquid was not hazardous, but they did not clarify what it was. Arlington ISD said they're addressing the incident and the safety and discipline of students and staff.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"No such behavior will be tolerated," the district said. "Students have been taken to the campus to continue the learning day as planned."

Officials did not release why the liquid was thrown or possible disciplinary actions following the incident.

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us