Five Arlington High School students are OK after they were hit by an unknown liquid while riding the bus, officials say.

Arlington Independent School District said first responders were dispatched Monday morning after a student threw liquid at other students while on a bus traveling between campuses.

Four of the students hit were treated by EMS, and one refused treatment, before they returned to class, the district said.

Arlington police said the liquid was not hazardous, but they did not clarify what it was. Arlington ISD said they're addressing the incident and the safety and discipline of students and staff.

"No such behavior will be tolerated," the district said. "Students have been taken to the campus to continue the learning day as planned."

Officials did not release why the liquid was thrown or possible disciplinary actions following the incident.