Fort Worth

Man fatally hit by train while chasing dog, police say

By Lauren Harper

NBC 5 News

One man is dead after attempting to save his dog near train tracks in Fort Worth, police say.

According to Fort Worth police, officers were called to an accident involving a person and a train near Kelton Street and Avington Way in south Fort Worth at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said officers discovered a man was hit by a train while trying to catch his dog, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dog's status is unknown. Officials did not release the victim's identity.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us