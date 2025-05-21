One man is dead after attempting to save his dog near train tracks in Fort Worth, police say.

According to Fort Worth police, officers were called to an accident involving a person and a train near Kelton Street and Avington Way in south Fort Worth at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said officers discovered a man was hit by a train while trying to catch his dog, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dog's status is unknown. Officials did not release the victim's identity.