People Searched, Detained in Allen ICE Operation Wednesday

Officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are detaining people at an Allen business Wednesday.

Allen police could only confirm they were providing traffic control for the operation.

From Texas Sky Ranger, ICE agents could be seen searching and handcuffing a number of people outside CVE Group on Enterprise Boulevard and placing them onto one of five large buses.

The company is believed to be an electronics repair and refurbishment facility.

An update is expected from Homeland Security early Wednesday afternoon.

