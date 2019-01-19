Man Charged with Murder After Ennis Man Found Shot to Death

Police have a person in custody after a man was shot and killed in Garrett, Texas Friday night.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Claxton of Ennis, Texas was found in the driveway on the 4000 block of Spur 469, just behind the Spec’s Liquor Store.

Claxton was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Ennis Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

After further investigation, detectives determined that Timothy Brown of Ennis was thee alleged shooter.

Brown was arrested and charged with murder on Saturday and is being held in the Ellis County Jail.