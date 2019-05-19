Police are searching for a possible armed home invasion suspect after a man was found shot inside of his home Sunday morning.

According to Fort Worth police, at 6:49 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to 4007 Lafayette Avenue for a shooting call.

When they arrived, they were met by a concerned neighbor who told officers that they became concerned when they saw blood near the entrance to the victim’s home.

Officers believe this was a home invasion that happened at about 1:30 a.m. that same morning and the victim, a white male in his 20s, was located inside of the apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body and an abrasion on the back of his head.

There are no suspects at this time and police did not say if anything is taken.

This incident is still under investigation at this time.