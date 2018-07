A man was shot in the shoulder and pistol-whipped during a robbery early Sunday morning in Dallas.

Police responded to the shooting just before 2:30 a.m. in the 11300 block of Zodiac Lane. The victim told police he was walking toward his apartment when he was approached by two men.

The suspects pistol-whipped and shot the man in the shoulder and took his wallet, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. A detailed suspect description has not been released.

Tons of Plastic Waste Wash Ashore on Dominican Republic Coast