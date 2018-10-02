Sponsored
Law Enforcement Experts Teach Class on Church Safety
Police Officers and Sheriff Deputies in Ellis County teamed up on Saturday to teach churches how to develop safety guidelines to keep their church members safe. The training was held at the Cowboy Church of Ellis County. Law enforcement experts offered ideas on putting a safety plan into action and how to secure a church campus. (Published 6 hours ago)