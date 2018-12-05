Emotional moments from Wednesday's service are shared from Texans paying their respect to President George H.W. Bush. (Published 3 hours ago)

Planes arriving at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth prepared Wednesday for a 21-aircraft flyover scheduled to take place Thursday over the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

The aircraft will take part in the largest ever missing man formation flyover to honor former President George H.W. Bush when his casket arrives by train in College Station Thursday, officials at NASJRB said.

People who live near NASJRB might hear an increased level of activity around the base leading up to the planes' departure Thursday as they rehearse the flyover.

The lead plane in the formation has been inscribed with "President Goerge H.W. Bush '41'" on one side and "Barbara 'First Lady'" on the other.

USNI News, which covers maritime news, reported the size of the flyover is unprecedented and reflects Bush's record as both a naval aviator and president.

Bush's funeral will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston. Following the service, a train will carry his casket from Houston to College Station, where the flyover will take place.

Bush is scheduled to arrive in College Station around 3:45 p.m.