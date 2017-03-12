Kids With Special Needs Meet Santa - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
    Kids With Special Needs Meet Santa

    30 North Texas families with special needs children got the chance to meet Santa. Grapevine Mills Shopping Center hosted a "Caring Santa" event on Sunday. It's a partnership with the "Autism Speaks" organization that gives special needs children a chance to meet Santa in a sensory-friendly environment.
