Jury Selection in Amber Guyger Murder Trial Set To Begin

Attorneys are preparing for jury selection in the murder trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger. She's charged with murder for shooting and killing Botham Jean inside his apartment in September 2018. (Published 19 minutes ago)

One year to the day Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger shot and killed 26-year-old Botham Jean, jury selection is set to begin in Dallas County Court.

Prospective jurors will report on September 6 and will face questioning from not just prosecutors and Guyger's defense team but also Judge Tammy Kemp.

"She herself will likely question each and every juror," Marry Noffsinger, a litigation psychologist not connected to the case said.

Guyger's defense team has filed a motion to move the case out of Dallas County but Judge Tammy Kemp has taken the unusual but not unheard step of attempting jury selection before ruling on the motion.

"Judge Kemp is doing things a little differently. She wants to hear from the jury pool first, before making a determination," Noffsinger said.

The exposure the case has received along with the strong, polarizing public opinions that have developed will be among the primary challenges faced during jury selection. Noffsinger believes both sides should be careful trying to select jurors based on race and gender alone.

"I think that's a cautionary word to both sides right now, that it would be ill advised and not supported by science if they were to make a decision based on simply what they see of a person coming into the courtroom," she said.

Former Dallas County Prosecutor Thomas D'Amore believes the change of venue question will likely be answered early in the jury selection process.

"I think it will depend early on, during the first few days, the people who come in and talk to the court and both sides," D'Amore said.

The court hopes to select 12 jurors and four alternates by September 13 and Judge Kemp could rule on the defense motion to change the venue at any time.