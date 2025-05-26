Dallas cyclist survives being thrown from hood of car leading police on chase

A Dallas cyclist is recovering after being hit by a suspect who was leading Garland Police on a chase on Saturday.

33-year-old Justin Johnson is charged with evading arrest, causing serious bodily injury. Friends say cyclist Jim Martin was thrown onto the hood of Johnson’s car for over a mile and the outcome could have been much worse.

Pictures showed the aftermath: the intersection of Gus Thomasson Road and the I-30 Frontage Road in Mesquite filled with multiple smashed-up cars and concerned cyclists, with emergency responders tending to one cyclist who had just been thrown from the hood of a speeding car.

“In a fraction of a second, it went from normal to just insane,” said Greg Murff.

Murff is part of a group of cyclists who normally ride the frontage roads in the area on the weekend.

Saturday morning, he was riding next to Jim Martin.

“You heard a noise, you heard a car horn honk, and then Jim was just gone,” said Murff.

Looking ahead, Murff saw Martin had been hit by a speeding Dodge Charger and was being carried on the car’s hood.

Following close behind: Garland police officers, who were chasing the driver accused of assaulting a female family member.

“Dodge Charger wound up hitting a red car and a black car that were at the Gus Thomasson intersection,” said Murff. “And Jim flew off the front of it apparently.”

Police arrested driver Justin Johnson at the scene.

Martin was hospitalized, but friends said his most severe injury was a broken arm.

“He’s going to be okay, which is the great news, and we’re all grateful for that,” said Murff.

Friends told NBC 5 Martin wouldn’t be deterred by the incident, and he planned to get back on a bike as soon as possible and continue riding.

They said the crash showed the most extreme danger bike riders can face on Metroplex streets.

“It was so terrifying to see that happen,” said Murff. “And the car, we know was just flying, it had to be, it came up so fast and disappeared so quick.”