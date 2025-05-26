Mesquite

Dallas cyclist survives being thrown from hood of car leading police on chase

Friends say Jim Martin was riding in a group along the I-30 Frontage Road in Mesquite when he was hit by the suspect

By Keenan Willard

Garland PD

A Dallas cyclist is recovering after being hit by a suspect who was leading Garland Police on a chase on Saturday.

33-year-old Justin Johnson is charged with evading arrest, causing serious bodily injury. Friends say cyclist Jim Martin was thrown onto the hood of Johnson’s car for over a mile and the outcome could have been much worse.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Pictures showed the aftermath: the intersection of Gus Thomasson Road and the I-30 Frontage Road in Mesquite filled with multiple smashed-up cars and concerned cyclists, with emergency responders tending to one cyclist who had just been thrown from the hood of a speeding car.

“In a fraction of a second, it went from normal to just insane,” said Greg Murff.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Murff is part of a group of cyclists who normally ride the frontage roads in the area on the weekend.

Saturday morning, he was riding next to Jim Martin.

“You heard a noise, you heard a car horn honk, and then Jim was just gone,” said Murff.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Business 2 hours ago

Retired AT&T executive becomes The Rewired CEO

Memorial Day 24 hours ago

North Texans remember veterans on Memorial Day weekend at Carry The Load walk

Looking ahead, Murff saw Martin had been hit by a speeding Dodge Charger and was being carried on the car’s hood.

Following close behind: Garland police officers, who were chasing the driver accused of assaulting a female family member.

“Dodge Charger wound up hitting a red car and a black car that were at the Gus Thomasson intersection,” said Murff. “And Jim flew off the front of it apparently.”

Police arrested driver Justin Johnson at the scene.

Martin was hospitalized, but friends said his most severe injury was a broken arm.

“He’s going to be okay, which is the great news, and we’re all grateful for that,” said Murff.

Friends told NBC 5 Martin wouldn’t be deterred by the incident, and he planned to get back on a bike as soon as possible and continue riding.

They said the crash showed the most extreme danger bike riders can face on Metroplex streets.

“It was so terrifying to see that happen,” said Murff. “And the car, we know was just flying, it had to be, it came up so fast and disappeared so quick.”

This article tagged under:

MesquiteDallasGarland
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us