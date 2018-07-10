Jackknifed 18-Wheeler Crash Causing Traffic Delays in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Jackknifed 18-Wheeler Crash Causing Traffic Delays in Dallas

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    TxDOT
    A crash along Interstate 20 and Bonnie View Road in south Dallas, July 10, 2018.

    A jackknifed big-rig is causing a traffic jam in South Dallas Tuesday afternoon.

    At about 2:30 p.m., an 18-wheeler crashed on eastbound Interstate 20, just east of Bonnie View Road, spilling approximately 60 gallons of diesel fuel onto the road.

    Two of the four eastbound lanes on I-20 are blocked while crews clean up the area.

    Traffic is backed up to the west beyond Interstate 35E, a distance of approximately 4.5 miles.

    There are no reports of any injuries at this time, according to Dallas police.

