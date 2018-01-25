Italy School Board to Meet in Search for Answers After Shooting

A school board meeting is set for Thursday night at Italy High School, just days after a student allegedly shot a classmate in the cafeteria. Some parents want to know how the suspect was able to get into the school with a gun and whether the boy should have been on campus at all. (Published 3 hours ago)

