A Dallas developer turned a rundown property into opportunity. Tyler Station is proving to be a collaboration in Oak Cliff, probably unlike anything you've seen. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Steps from the Tyler-Vernon DART stop, in the heart of an Oak Cliff neighborhood, you’ll find something special brewing in Tyler Station.

“Getting ready to keg that tomorrow. We'll have that out on the market pretty soon,” said Oak Cliff Brewing Company founder and general manager, Joel Denton.

While Denton pours a pint of his Oak Cliff Lager, he shares his thoughts on the booming building.

“There's just so much going on here and just a large variety of artisan skills. It's just a collective of entrepreneurs, artists, crafts people,” he said.

Behind the brick exterior of 1300 S. Polk Street, you’ll find an industrial co-working village. It’s the brainchild of Dallas developer Monte Anderson. He took what used to be the old Dixie Wax Paper Company and re-purposed it into a land of opportunity for small business owners. The nearly 100-year-old building is now thriving.

Heather Harbord owns the newest venture, Crumb & Kettle. Her cake shop is prepping for a grand opening Saturday. She said finding the perfect, yet affordable spot, proved challenging until she met Anderson.

“I did this from home for about five or six years so I was really isolated and I wanted something that felt like a community for our first shop,” Harbord said.

Crumb & Kettle is down the hall from the brewery and near ReyCol, a barbershop start-up. Their floor is also home to videographers, designers and event spaces. Downstairs, you’ll find furniture makers, metal workers, a photography studio and Rose Garden ReMake. Its founder, Kelly Wiley, is also breathing life into things once forgotten.

“Who I work with, they would be classified as throwaways,” Wiley said.

She opened the resale boutique as an offspring of her charity, 2000 Roses. By upcycling goods, she’s helping former inmates, who craft them, restore their lives.

“To see that people are not throwing things away and using them, that's a beautiful thing to me. I love that,” Wiley said.

39 creative tenants now call the 116,000 square foot space home. Each, with a unique story and talent. Currently, there's rental space for four more.

Upcoming Tyler Station events:

Crumb & Kettle's grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Christmas Market Pop Up on Saturday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

(at Rose Garden ReMake)