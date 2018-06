The Fort Worth Police Department says officers will be taking part in SWAT training on Thursday morning, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

The department said the training will take place at 4801 Fletcher Avenue, which is just northeast of Hulen Street and the Chisholm Trail Parkway.

In a tweet sent out by the department, they warn that people living in that area may hear some loud noises, but it is nothing to be alarmed about.



The training will take place from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

