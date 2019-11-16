A livestream of NBC 5 News at 10 will begin shortly in the above video player.

A Dallas family is begging for answers two weeks after their father was hit by a driver who left him to die.

Gerardo Alvarez was crossing Esperanza Road on Oct. 23 some time before midnight, when a vehicle hit him and was last seen turning westbound onto Kit Lane.

"What hurts us the most is the vehicle didn't stop to check in on him," Alvarez's daughter Catherine said.

Catherine said her father had been in the area to check in on her brother, Christopher, as he often did.

Saturday, they returned there to post 1,000 fliers and ask for anyone with information to come forward.

Detectives were able to determine the car that hit Alvarez was likely a dark 2006-2009 Ford Explorer or Sport Trac. It would now have damage to the front left headlight.

Still, Catherine said it's not enough to bring closure to the three kids Alvarez left behind.

"We don't know if my father could've still been with us if someone was able to send out first aid," Alvarez said.

She said Alvarez was just two months shy of 60. In addition to his kids, he left behind a wife, siblings, friends and a grandchild.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the case. Tips can be made by calling 877-373-8477.