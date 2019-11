One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning after he was in a wreck and tried to cross the highway in Fort Worth, police said.

The driver's vehicle rolled over and was struck by another vehicle, police said. The driver tried to cross the southbound lanes of State Highway 287 near Bonds Ranch Road.

He was hospitalized.

The southbound lanes were closed, but one lane has since been reopened, as of 9 a.m. No other information was available.