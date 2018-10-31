Cameras Catch Delivery Drivers Tossing Packages on Porches

Some local Amazon customers say their Ring doorbell cameras caught delivery drivers throwing packages onto their doorsteps. (Published 18 minutes ago)

A Richardson woman says she was shocked to see what her Ring doorbell camera caught in front of her apartment -- an Amazon delivery driver, walking up to her door and throwing her package onto her porch.

"I couldn't believe what was happening," Eunice McGill said. "I just so happened to look at the video and it said, 'You have motion at your front door.' And he literally was just slinging it."

McGill isn't alone. Several other Ring doorbell users posted videos of the same thing happening at their residences. The videos posted in the Ring community app, where users can alert others about things their Ring cameras caught on video.

McGill said Amazon eventually reached out to her in response to her customer service complaint.

"They offered to credit $5 to my Amazon Prime account. And I said, 'Is this the kind of service that you guys provide, being Amazon Prime?'"

Amazon customer service called a second time to apologize for the package care, but McGill said that just isn't good enough.

"At this point, it's not about the package, it's about the service," she said.

She also said she has learned an unfortunate lesson. She said she isn't sure if she trusts the delivery people with her items anymore, especially with the holidays coming up.

"I'm most definitely thinking about ordering online and picking it up at the store," McGill said.

She also has a message for delivery drivers throwing packages.

"It's just too risky to try to think that you are doing something and get away with it."

Amazon issued the following statement about the deliveries:

"This does not reflect our standards for delivery service partners as we expect every package to be handled with care. We will address this with our delivery service partners and continue to work directly with customers to make things right."