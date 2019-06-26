Dogs, Cats and a Horse All Seized in Bosque County Animal Cruelty Raid

The Humane Society of North Texas is currently caring for 43 dogs, 4 cats and a horse that were all rescued from neglectful living conditions in Bosque County.

Investigators say the animals were found on the property running loose, or inside makeshift pens.

Cats and dogs were also found inside the home that was filled with feces. Rescuers said the dogs were covered in fleas and ticks and severely malnourished. The animal's food was also found filled with maggots.

Investigators also found a trailer filled with carcasses of deceased dogs on the property.

The animals are now being evaluated by the HSNT's veterinarian and will stay in the care of the HSNT until a pending hearing scheduled on July 8.