Rookie Kaufman County Deputy Conner Martin, with the help of Good Samaritans, rescued a man trapped inside his burning pickup truck and it was all caught on his body camera. (Published 40 minutes ago)

Michael Pierce was on his way to visit his son in the the hospital when he crashed his pickup truck into the back end of an 18-wheeler on I-20 near Wilson Road in Terrell on Tuesday. Pierce was trapped in his car, with flames growing around him.

"When I first showed up, I felt useless," said Kaufman County Sheriff's Deputy Conner Martin. "We're not firemen. We don't carry fire extinguishers."

But a Good Samaritan who stopped to help did have fire extinguishers. Someone else had water. Others held doors open to vent the billowing smoke. They were all answers to Pierce's prayers.

"I prayed to God to give me help and get me out of there," Pierce said over the phone from his hospital bed. "That was close. Real close."

Deputy Martin went into the burning car, trying to lift the steering wheel that had pinned Pierce in his seat.

"The steering wheel wasn't moving and the flames started to come in on the floorboard down at his feet where his legs were trapped," Martin explained. "I was aware of the danger. I really wasn't scared."

Martin said at least four times he got out of the pickup to take a breath, then went back in to try to free Pierce, never giving up. His body camera recorded the dramatic rescue.

"I think I got lucky and I was in the right place at the right time to be able to help him," Martin said, insisting he was not a hero. "I know many other deputies here would do the same thing."

"I'd like people to know there are people around who care," Pierce said. "I'm glad he made it out," Martin said. "That makes me happy."