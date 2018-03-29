Texas Sky Ranger observes protestors met by counter-protests outside the campus of the University of North Texas in Denton Thursday afternoon. (Published 51 minutes ago)

Protestors were met with counter-protests outside the campus of the University of North Texas in Denton Thursday afternoon.

The university said in a statement that a small group of about seven or eight non-UNT students were on city streets holding signs with "various slogans and phrases meant to provoke emotional responses from passersby."

In response, around 600 students gathered at the Library Mall to "expressing views of love and peace." Some carried signs and chanted "real Christians don't hate."

The university said the those involved on both sides remained peaceful.

"Our university has a tradition of valuing the many viewpoints and experiences of our members, as well as their moral, ethical, and religious beliefs and practices. Our community’s greatest assets are the collective diversity of thought at this university, our willingness to respect and examine differing viewpoints, and our ability to engage in constructive dialogue in a civil manner," the university said in a statement Thursday.

The group of demonstrators originally refused to identify themselves, but according to the university's student newspaper, the North Texas Daily, the group has been identified as part of the National Street Preachers Conference which is currently taking place in Arlington.

The group's website called the event at UNT an "outreach" and according to The National Street Preachers Conference's website plan to return to UNT Friday afternoon and have another event planned for Sundance Square in Fort Worth Friday night. They plan to be at the Grassy Knoll in Dallas on Saturday afternoon and will return to Sundance Square Saturday night.