The Outlook for the Dallas Police and Fire Pension Fund

The Dallas Police and Fire Pension System has a new board, new benefit cuts and a new, more positive outlook, but the $2.1 billion fund still has many of the same investments that helped put it on the track to become insolvent. The Dallas Morning News' Reporter Tristan Hallman talks with NBC 5 about how the system's investments can cause some concern. (Published 5 hours ago)

