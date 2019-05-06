A Dallas middle school has a tree planted at their school that is a direct descendant of the tree at the home of Sir Isaac Newton that led to the discovery of gravity. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Dallas middle school has a piece of history planted at their school.

The tree that was planted is a direct descendant of the tree at the home of Sir Isaac Newton that led to the discovery of gravity.

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson cut the ribbon at the ceremony Saturday afternoon at Billy Earl Dade Middle School.

As the Chair of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, Johnson was in charge of deciding which school the tree went to.

“I chose this school because I think it is one of the school’s that has been very challenged and has made great gains in the last few years,” Johnson said.

The original apple tree is in Woolsthorpe Manor in Grantham, Lincolnshire, England.

For the tree to be cloned, a clipping of the tree root must be taken.

In the U.S., there are several locations with direct descendant trees, including at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Brown University and Vanderbilt University. A map of where the other trees are located around the world can be found here.