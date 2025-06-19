A Tarrant County neighborhood is still reeling from the death of their elderly neighbor, who deputies say was killed in a dog attack earlier this week.

"He took a lot of pride in his yard," Cinda Sackett, the daughter of Ronald Anderson said.

In his place of pride, Sackett says her 82-year-old father faced his final and fearful moments on Monday.

"My brother is deaf, and we had to FaceTime and just the look on his face. I knew something horrible had happened," Sackett said.

Tarrant County deputies say three dogs attacked her 82-year-old dad while he was doing yardwork. The dogs came through a hole in a fence between Anderson’s backyard and a neighbor’s property. Her brother and another neighbor later found Anderson’s body in his living room with a pool of blood coming from his left leg.

"He had to walk in on that and that’s probably been one of the hardest things to ever have happened," Sackett said.

Deputies say they found a pair of tennis shoes with blood and puncture wounds, a torn work glove, a hat, and a blood trail that led from the items into Anderson’s home.

Sackett believes her father fought for his life while trying to escape the dogs that have terrified the neighborhood on Slay Drive.

Anderson‘s next-door neighbor even put up a 12-foot fence after she says the dogs attacked her several times. She says the dogs even attacked the workers who were putting up the fence.

"I definitely think that if he knew his dogs were that vicious and causing problems, then he should’ve done something to contain his animals," Sackett said.

Deputies say they have since taken a pit bull mix and two shepherd mix dogs from the property. Sackett and her family spent the day fixing the hole in the fence where the dogs came through, in hopes of keeping her brother safe, who lives at the home.

It was not a necessary death, and it definitely could have been prevented," Sackett said.

No word yet if the dogs’ owner will face any charges; neighbors told NBC 5 they are still speaking with investigators about the dangerous dogs.