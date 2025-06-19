manufacturing

Texas Instruments to make ‘historic' $60 billion investment in Texas and Utah

Leading U.S. companies Apple, Ford, Medtronic, NVIDIA and SpaceX strengthen partnerships with TI to advance fundamental innovations.

By NBCDFW Staff

TI headquarters
Juan Figueroa, The Dallas Morning News

Dallas-based Texas Instruments says it's making the largest investment in foundational semiconductor manufacturing in U.S. history.

The plan to invest more than $60 billion combines TI’s plans for building and equipping seven semiconductor factories across Texas (Richardson and Sherman) and Utah (Lehi).

These factories will manufacture billions of foundational semiconductors, which are essential for nearly every electronic device, ranging from vehicles to smartphones, data centers, and satellites.

Combined, these fabs across the three manufacturing mega-sites in Texas and Utah will produce hundreds of millions of U.S.-made chips daily.

Here is a breakdown of the three new sites and their unique properties, according to Texas Instruments:

  • Sherman: SM1, TI’s first new fab will begin initial production this year, just three years after breaking ground. Construction is also complete on the exterior shell of TI’s second new fab in Sherman, SM2. Incremental investment plans include two additional fabs, SM3 and SM4, to support future demand.
  • Richardson: TI’s second fab in Richardson, RFAB2, continues to ramp to full production and builds on the company’s legacy of introducing the world’s first 300mm analog fab, RFAB1, in 2011.
  • Lehi, Utah: TI is ramping LFAB1, the company’s first 300mm wafer fab in Lehi. Construction is also well underway on LFAB2, TI’s second Lehi fab that will connect to LFAB1.

The historical investment will not only support over 60,000 jobs in Texas and Utah, but also supply the growing need for analog and embedded processing chips from leading U.S. companies such as Apple, Ford, Medtronic, NVIDIA and SpaceX.

The partnerships with these leading companies enable Texas Instruments to expand its U.S. manufacturing presence, supporting the next wave of technological breakthroughs.

Texas Instruments

