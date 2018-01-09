Dallas police are investigating after a woman's body was found inside the garage of a home Tuesday near Paul Quinn College. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018)

Dallas police are investigating after a woman's body was found inside the garage of a home Tuesday near Paul Quinn College.

Police have not identified the body, but the family of 34-year-old Jackie Hughes believes the woman found inside the home is their loved one.

The body was found Tuesday at a house in the area of Castle Hills Drive and Bishop College Drive.

On Monday, Dallas police investigators said they received information that led them to believe Hughes may be in danger. Hughes was heard from on Christmas Day, and the house in question has been a focus of the woman's family's own search for her.

Yes, It Snowed in the Sahara

A photographer captured snow falling in the Sahara Desert on Jan. 7. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018)

Clifton Hughes, brother of the missing woman, said she sent text messages on Christmas Eve that said she was at the address where police found the body Tuesday. He said police described seeing distinctive tattoos on the body, and those tattoos match those his sister had, he said.

"He (detective) asked me about the tattoos on the feet, he asked me about the rosary on her neck, and they matched up. It's on the missing flier, it's on everything. That's her, it's her," Clifton Hughes said.

Her family says Jackie Hughes would never leave her two daughters or not call them.

The missing woman's mother said she called Dallas police.

"I said, 'Man, we're not gonna be looking for no rescue,'" Audrey Hughes said. "I said, 'We're gonna be looking for a dead body.'"