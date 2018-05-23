Construction isn't limited to North Texas highways. Dallas/Fort Worth international Airport is set to rebuild one of its busiest runways.
The 34-year-old runway, or Runway 17-Center/35-Center for aviation geeks, is the airport's busiest, according to a news release.
"This runway work is a critical need for DFW Airport, and the first major step in our ten-year plan to modernize infrastructure across the Airport," said Khaled Naja, executive vice president of Infrastructure and Development.
A portion of the runway will close May 24, with a full closure expected to start in August. Despite the construction, officials say passengers shouldn't see major delays.
In addition to new surfacing, the runway will have a new pavement sensor system officials say will help measure weather impacts, as well as in-pavement lighting. Crews will also build connections for a planned perimeter taxiway on the northeast side of the airport.
The projected cost will total about $135 million, with about $49.5 million paid for by a grant from the FAA.