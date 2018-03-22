Ethan Couch, the teenager for whom lawyers argued the 'affluenza' defense following a drunken driving crash that killed four people in June 2013, is scheduled to be released from jail on April 2.



Couch, now 20, has spent the last two years in county lockup serving four consecutive sentences of 180 days -- one sentence for each of the four people killed in the crash.



According to the terms of his sentence, Couch must also serve 10 years probation upon his release. If he violates his probation he could face 10 years in prison for each of his victims.



On Wednesday, the state signed off on the conditions of his community supervision for the length of his probation.



Friend of Man Killed by Ethan Couch Prays Former Affluenza Teen is 'Transformed'

Tim Williams' friend Brian Jennings was one of four killed by Ethan Couch, the so-called 'affluenza teen,' he says he prays Couch has been 'transformed.' For the last two years, Williams has been the visiting chaplain at Tarrant County Correction Center and has spent time with the now 20-year-old Couch who is set to be released from jail on April 2. (Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018)

Couch must submit to electronic monitoring which will track his location and ensure he's at home each day between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.



He must also wear a SCRAM alcohol monitor and submit to continually wearing substance abuse test patches as well as providing, on demand, hair, urine, blood or any other biological sample for substance abuse testing. All monitoring and testing will be done at Couch's expense.



He must agree to take no medications not prescribed by a doctor and must notify his probation officer if any medications are prescribed.



Lastly, he is ordered to not operate any vehicle that is not equipped with a camera and ignition interlock device.



Killed in the 2013 crash were 24-year-old Breanna Mitchell, 52-year-old Hollie Boyles and her 21-year-old daughter Shelby Boyles, and 41-year-old Brian Jennings.



Mitchell was stranded alongside the road when her SUV became disabled. Another driver, Jennings, stopped to help. The Boyles' lived nearby and were also offering assistance when Couch, who was 16 at the time, struck and killed them while driving an estimated 70 mph.



Jennings' childhood friend, Tim Williams, told NBC 5 earlier this week that he became a visiting chaplain at the Tarrant County Convention Center and has spent about 30 minutes each week with Couch since April 2016.



Williams said in the last six months Ethan has grown, showing remorse for his actions and accepting William’s own forgiveness.



“My opinion today is that Ethan is on a path that Brian would be proud of,” Williams said. "I don't know how Ethan is going to be when he gets out, my hopes, my prayers are he is really transformed, as I think he is."

NBC 5's Jack Highberger contributed to this report.

