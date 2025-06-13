A nationwide protest against ICE and immigration raids is coming to North Texas cities this weekend.

Thursday night, the new Dallas police chief met with community leaders to discuss the upcoming demonstrations.

At the Dallas chapter of the National Latino Law Enforcement Organization, or NLLEO, there was a private meeting between Police Chief Daniel Comeaux and various organizations, like LULAC, hours before planned protests opposing recent immigration raids.

“[I’m hoping to get] information in terms of what police are hearing is going to happen this weekend, in terms of federal government,” said Rene Martinez, President of LULAC council #100.

Chief Comeaux didn't take questions before the meeting and journalists were not allowed into what NBC 5 was told was an invite-only event.

But the day after Monday's anti-ICE protests in west Dallas, the Chief told reporters his department is prepared for a second round of demonstrations.

“The officers of Dallas Police Department really has had a lot of training in this and, again, we're going to try to keep everyone safe. We're prepared. We are going to be there and if the protests are done legally, we will be there to protect them to make sure even the protestors are safe along with the community,” Chief Comeaux said Tuesday.

Protests opposing recent immigration raids are planned statewide in the coming days.

Thursday, Governor Abbott confirmed more than 2,000 DPS troopers, including Special Agents and Texas Rangers, are deployed to respond to potential criminal or violent activity at protests.



The Governor also confirmed Thursday more than 5,000 Texas National Guard soldiers are strategically positioned to bolster state and local law enforcement response to any criminal activity.

“I think you've seen it all over the country and you've also seen here, in the state of Texas, anything can happen,” said Juan Hernandez Jr., president of the Dallas chapter of the NLLEO, which called Thursday’s meeting.

“Just to kind of let the community know how we feel and what we are looking for to not only protect our officers but also to protect our community,” said Hernandez. “Then also to prevent any of the outsiders that are coming in that are making different chaos regarding some of the protests that are happening.”