Construction Crane Tips Over at School Construction Site

No one was injured Wednesday when a crane toppled over at an elementary school construction site in University Park. The incident took place at the construction site for University Park Elementary School, along the 3500 block of Amherst Lane, where the 89-year-old school is being reconstructed. The original building was demolished last summer so that a new building could be built in its place. The school, which opened in 1928, is the first of three elementary schools in the Highland Park ISD to be rebuilt over the next three years, according to a report by The Dallas Morning News. The new building is expected to open for the 2018-2019 school year. (Published 13 minutes ago)

