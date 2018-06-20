Report Shows Drastic Decline in Refugees Admitted to U.S.

New numbers released on World Refugee Day suggest President Trump is keeping his promise to drastically reduce the number of refugees admitted to the United States. (Published 25 minutes ago)

According to the International Rescue Committee (IRC), one of the most prominent refugee resettlement organizations in the country, there has been a 70 percent decline in the number of refugees resettled in the U.S in 2018, when compared to this time last year.

When he took office, President Trump lowered the cap on admissions from 110,000 people to 45,000.

The IRC said, at the current pace, approximately 21,000 refugees would be admitted to the U.S. by the end of the fiscal year.



"Refugees are an asset to the American culture and the American system," said Catherine McGahan, development manager for the IRC's Dallas office.



Dallas has seen an approximately 75 percent decline in the number of refugees resettled within the city.

That is having an impact on the local economy, as employers struggle to fill about 200 jobs traditionally held by refugees, the IRC said.

"In the last decade they have made $63 billion worth of revenue. That's huge," McGahan said. "They're really providing economic support for the U.S. economy.

On Wednesday, a large crowd gathered at First Presbyterian Church to mark World Refugee Day.

Top of mind were the families fleeing violence in Central America only to be detained at the U.S.-Mexico border -- and, in cases prior to today, separated.

"The United States throughout history has been known to be a country of immigrants," said Nicholas Hernandez. "Dallas is a city that welcomed immigrants, but to see those numbers is very sad."

