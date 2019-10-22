Baby Binturongs Ready to Meet Dallas Zoo Visitors

The newest residents at the Dallas Zoo are ready to meet visitors.
The two baby binturong siblings, named Tala and Kieo, were 2 months old when they arrived at the zoo in August. They received care behind the scenes until they were ready for a larger zoo enclosure.
Binturongs are native to southeast Asia. They are also known as "bearcats," but they are not related to bears or cats. They are in a family called "viverrids" and are more closely related to civets and fossas.
Visitors at the Dallas Zoo can see the binturongs at the Wild Encounters State.