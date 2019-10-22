Baby Binturongs Ready to Meet Dallas Zoo Visitors

Two baby binturong siblings are old enough to meet visitors at the Dallas Zoo. (Published 33 minutes ago)

The newest residents at the Dallas Zoo are ready to meet visitors.

The two baby binturong siblings, named Tala and Kieo, were 2 months old when they arrived at the zoo in August. They received care behind the scenes until they were ready for a larger zoo enclosure.

Binturongs are native to southeast Asia. They are also known as "bearcats," but they are not related to bears or cats. They are in a family called "viverrids" and are more closely related to civets and fossas.

Visitors at the Dallas Zoo can see the binturongs at the Wild Encounters State.