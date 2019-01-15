Arrest Warrant Issued for Missing Dallas Priest

Bishop Edward Burns, of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, is leading an almost unprecedented effort to urge Pope Francis to call for a worldwide gathering of clergy to address the ongoing child sex abuse scandal within the church. (Published Friday, Aug. 31, 2018)

Dallas police have issued a warrant for a priest accused of sexual abuse who hasn't been seen for months, the Dallas County Sheriff's Department confirmed Tuesday.

Police issued the arrest warrant Thursday for 70-year-old Rev. Edmundo Paredes, who served at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in the Diocese of Dallas for 27 years. The warrant lists an offense date of July 8, 1994, the sheriff's department said.

In August, church officials told NBC 5 they believed Paredes may have fled to his native county, the Philippines. However, authorities there told officials at the time they had not located Paredes.

The diocese said accusations that Paredes sexually abused teens surfaced in February 2018, but that Paredes had already been suspended for unrelated accusations of theft.

Dallas Priest Suspended Following Sexual Abuse Investigation

A Dallas priest is nowhere to be found amid allegations of sexual abuse that were found to be credible, according to the Diocese of Dallas. (Published Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018)

The diocese released the following statement upon learning police issued an arrest warrant for Paredes.

The Diocese of Dallas has not been contacted by law enforcement confirming that an arrest warrant has been issued, but we welcome developments in the police investigation and appreciate and support any action that can help bring about justice and healing for the victims.