Two suspects are in custody after armed robberies at 7-Eleven gas stations in two different locations Thursday morning.

At 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, two males robbed a 7-Eleven located in Denton at gunpoint and fled the scene. At 1:20 a.m., Trophy Club police received another call for an armed robbery at another 7-Eleven located at 2101 SH 11, according to Trophy Club police.

An employee was pistol-whipped at the second location and police believed the suspects were the same as the ones who robbed the 7-Eleven in Denton.

Information about the robbery was shared with other police agencies and at 3 a.m., Keller police found a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle description near another 7-Eleven store.

Officers performed a traffic stop and found a weapon and evidence related to the Trophy Club robbery.

One adult male and a juvenile male were taken into custody.

“This investigation was an example of good teamwork between several law enforcement agencies. Officers from Denton PD, Keller PD, Trophy Club PD, and the Denton County Communications Section worked efficiently to ensure two dangerous felons were taken into custody before causing more harm,” according to a press release from Trophy Club police.